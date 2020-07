Amenities

Brick ranch home with barn and pastures! Just under 9.2 acres. Large Pasture, riding ring, 3 barns, BBQ pit. Pastures are cut twice a year. Lawn maintenance and landscaping the yard is the tenants responsibility. Great private lot set off from the road. Long gravel driveway leads up to the property. Carport available for covered parking. Spacious property with 4 bedrooms and an enclosed sun room.