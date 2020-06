Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious home in popular Raintree subdivision. Wood flooring throughout property, Stainless steel appliances with granite counters. Just around the corner from the Arboretum shopping center and excellent schools. Home has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Huge deck and beautiful landscaping in the private back yard. Basement has large rec room with bar. Home looks great!