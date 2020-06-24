All apartments in Charlotte
3617 Artists Way
Last updated March 21 2020 at 6:14 PM

3617 Artists Way

3617 Artists Way · No Longer Available
Location

3617 Artists Way, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Modern 3 story townhome in the highly sought after Noda area. A great location to walk to many different restaurants, breweries, the park, or head out for a morning coffee! The home has granite throughout and hardwoods downstairs but also a juliette balcony and a private fenced in patio that has a small doggy door so your small pet can let themselves out to enjoy the outdoors! Rent already covers/includes HOA fees, cable and the internet! The washer and dryer will remain. A must see for the Noda area! No application fees !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 Artists Way have any available units?
3617 Artists Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3617 Artists Way have?
Some of 3617 Artists Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3617 Artists Way currently offering any rent specials?
3617 Artists Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 Artists Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3617 Artists Way is pet friendly.
Does 3617 Artists Way offer parking?
No, 3617 Artists Way does not offer parking.
Does 3617 Artists Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3617 Artists Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 Artists Way have a pool?
No, 3617 Artists Way does not have a pool.
Does 3617 Artists Way have accessible units?
No, 3617 Artists Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 Artists Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3617 Artists Way has units with dishwashers.
