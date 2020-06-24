3617 Artists Way

Amenities

Modern 3 story townhome in the highly sought after Noda area. A great location to walk to many different restaurants, breweries, the park, or head out for a morning coffee! The home has granite throughout and hardwoods downstairs but also a juliette balcony and a private fenced in patio that has a small doggy door so your small pet can let themselves out to enjoy the outdoors! Rent already covers/includes HOA fees, cable and the internet! The washer and dryer will remain. A must see for the Noda area! No application fees !