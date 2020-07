Amenities

APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE



Quaint 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath home with deck in the charming Idlewild South Community. This home features a spacious family room, a well-equipped eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, a laundry room/pantry with washer and dryer included, a large master suite with private bath, 2 guest bedrooms, and a second full bath. Convenient to Independence Boulevard & McAlpine Creek Park.

MOVE IN SPECIAL: Half Off the First Full Month's Rent with a 16 Month Lease