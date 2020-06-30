All apartments in Charlotte
Location

3530 Colony Crossing Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Foxcroft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Awesome location in the heart of SOUTH PARK! This charming Colony Crossing townhome is conveniently located within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, medical and more. Property features beautiful bamboo flooring in the living areas, brand new carpet in the bedrooms and fresh paint throughout . Spacious great room with fireplace and built-in shelving. Dining area w/updated lighting opens to the kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and huge pantry. Master suite has a walk-in closet, updated bath and a balcony overlooking plush, mature trees. Second bedroom has a private full bathroom and large closet. Enclosed patio is ideal for entertaining and has its own storage room. Neighborhood amenities include a pool and tennis courts. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included in unit. Water, sewer and trash included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3530 Colony Crossing Drive have any available units?
3530 Colony Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3530 Colony Crossing Drive have?
Some of 3530 Colony Crossing Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3530 Colony Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3530 Colony Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3530 Colony Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3530 Colony Crossing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3530 Colony Crossing Drive offer parking?
No, 3530 Colony Crossing Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3530 Colony Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3530 Colony Crossing Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3530 Colony Crossing Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3530 Colony Crossing Drive has a pool.
Does 3530 Colony Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 3530 Colony Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3530 Colony Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3530 Colony Crossing Drive has units with dishwashers.

