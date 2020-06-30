3530 Colony Crossing Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

Awesome location in the heart of SOUTH PARK! This charming Colony Crossing townhome is conveniently located within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, medical and more. Property features beautiful bamboo flooring in the living areas, brand new carpet in the bedrooms and fresh paint throughout . Spacious great room with fireplace and built-in shelving. Dining area w/updated lighting opens to the kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and huge pantry. Master suite has a walk-in closet, updated bath and a balcony overlooking plush, mature trees. Second bedroom has a private full bathroom and large closet. Enclosed patio is ideal for entertaining and has its own storage room. Neighborhood amenities include a pool and tennis courts. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included in unit. Water, sewer and trash included in rent.