All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3524 Woodleaf Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3524 Woodleaf Rd.
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:12 PM

3524 Woodleaf Rd.

3524 Woodleaf Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Windsor Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3524 Woodleaf Road, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tucked away in the Windsor Park neighborhood, this lovely three bedroom two bath ranch is just what you are looking for!

This home offers a great floorplan, with a fireplace in the den and a laundry room. The kitchen features a fully-equipped appliance package.

Enjoy the back yard and take in some fresh air on the extended deck.

There is shopping, dining and entertainment with Plaza Midwood, Uptown and Noda just minutes away.

Pets conditional. One pet under 40 lb will be considered.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3524 Woodleaf Rd. have any available units?
3524 Woodleaf Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3524 Woodleaf Rd. have?
Some of 3524 Woodleaf Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3524 Woodleaf Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3524 Woodleaf Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3524 Woodleaf Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3524 Woodleaf Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 3524 Woodleaf Rd. offer parking?
No, 3524 Woodleaf Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 3524 Woodleaf Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3524 Woodleaf Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3524 Woodleaf Rd. have a pool?
No, 3524 Woodleaf Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3524 Woodleaf Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3524 Woodleaf Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3524 Woodleaf Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3524 Woodleaf Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive
Charlotte, NC 28217
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road
Charlotte, NC 28278
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte