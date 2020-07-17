All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3516 Marbury Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3516 Marbury Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3516 Marbury Road

3516 Marbury Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3516 Marbury Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
Rockwell Park - Hemphill Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Open Floor Plan RANCH w/ Bonus Features Fresh Paint throughout, Open Plan, Great Room with Ceiling Fan, Fireplace and Lots of Natural Light. Dining Area opens to Private Patio and Backyard. Floor Plan includes a Nice Size Eat-In Kitchen with Gorgeous Counter Tops and Pantry. Huge Master Suite w/ Vaulted Ceilings and Private En-Suite. En-Suite has Dual Vanity and Separate Garden Tub + Walk in Shower. Suite also includes a Large Walk in Closet. 2 nice size secondary bedrooms on Main level + A Huge Private Bonus or Bedroom on 2nd Level. Convenient 2 car Garage, Corner Lot in Cul-de-Sac makes this a great family home. Senior Citizens will enjoy all living accommodations on main level. Centrally located to Northlake & Concord Mills Mall, Restaurants, Entertainment, Harris Teeter, UNCC and Major Highways. Location, Location, Location.....Great Community, Great Neighbors, Great Sq. Ft., Fresh Paint, Clean and Ready to Move In .....all for an affordable 1295.00@month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 Marbury Road have any available units?
3516 Marbury Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3516 Marbury Road have?
Some of 3516 Marbury Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3516 Marbury Road currently offering any rent specials?
3516 Marbury Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 Marbury Road pet-friendly?
No, 3516 Marbury Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3516 Marbury Road offer parking?
Yes, 3516 Marbury Road offers parking.
Does 3516 Marbury Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3516 Marbury Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 Marbury Road have a pool?
No, 3516 Marbury Road does not have a pool.
Does 3516 Marbury Road have accessible units?
No, 3516 Marbury Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 Marbury Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3516 Marbury Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Vinoy at Innovation Park
8108 Vinoy Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Selwyn Flats
100 Matador Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte