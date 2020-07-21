All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3437 Kelsey Emma Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3437 Kelsey Emma Court
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:16 PM

3437 Kelsey Emma Court

3437 Kelsey Emma Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3437 Kelsey Emma Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
Nevin Community

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home located on a cul-de-sac with easy access to the I-77/I-85, Lake Norman, University area, downtown Charlotte and the airport! Open floor plan with split bedroom layout. Freshly painted, carpets professionally cleaned and ready for new tenant! 2 year lease is preferred. Applications being accepted now, available for move in mid-August 2019.
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home located on a cul-de-sac with easy access to the I-77/I-85, Lake Norman, University area, downtown Charlotte and the airport! Open floor plan with split bedroom layout. Freshly painted, carpets professionally cleaned and ready for new tenant! 2 year lease is preferred. Applications being accepted now, available for move in mid-August 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3437 Kelsey Emma Court have any available units?
3437 Kelsey Emma Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3437 Kelsey Emma Court have?
Some of 3437 Kelsey Emma Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3437 Kelsey Emma Court currently offering any rent specials?
3437 Kelsey Emma Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3437 Kelsey Emma Court pet-friendly?
No, 3437 Kelsey Emma Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3437 Kelsey Emma Court offer parking?
No, 3437 Kelsey Emma Court does not offer parking.
Does 3437 Kelsey Emma Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3437 Kelsey Emma Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3437 Kelsey Emma Court have a pool?
No, 3437 Kelsey Emma Court does not have a pool.
Does 3437 Kelsey Emma Court have accessible units?
No, 3437 Kelsey Emma Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3437 Kelsey Emma Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3437 Kelsey Emma Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Centric Gateway
1010 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Amaze @ Noda Apartments
3750 Philemon Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28206
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte