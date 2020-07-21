3437 Kelsey Emma Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home located on a cul-de-sac with easy access to the I-77/I-85, Lake Norman, University area, downtown Charlotte and the airport! Open floor plan with split bedroom layout. Freshly painted, carpets professionally cleaned and ready for new tenant! 2 year lease is preferred. Applications being accepted now, available for move in mid-August 2019.

Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home located on a cul-de-sac with easy access to the I-77/I-85, Lake Norman, University area, downtown Charlotte and the airport! Open floor plan with split bedroom layout. Freshly painted, carpets professionally cleaned and ready for new tenant! 2 year lease is preferred. Applications being accepted now, available for move in mid-August 2019.