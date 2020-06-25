3427 Steel Yard Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Fantastic NoDa location! Pristine 3 bedroom, 2.5 townhome in the heart of the NoDa neighborhood. Large bedrooms with ample space. Stainless steel appliances, 10 ft ceilings, hardwoods throughout main floor. Water, trash, and cable included. Features great third floor patio/deck for entertaining, and a front porch for morning coffee. Offering 2 year lease for $2100 or 1 year for $2200. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=CtrcPsijyUu&brand=0. Applications are $75 per person over 18 & can be found here - https://myhomeleasing.com/application/.