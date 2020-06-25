All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3427 Steel Yard Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3427 Steel Yard Court
Last updated September 9 2019 at 6:44 AM

3427 Steel Yard Court

3427 Steel Yard Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
North Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3427 Steel Yard Court, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
cable included
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fantastic NoDa location! Pristine 3 bedroom, 2.5 townhome in the heart of the NoDa neighborhood. Large bedrooms with ample space. Stainless steel appliances, 10 ft ceilings, hardwoods throughout main floor. Water, trash, and cable included. Features great third floor patio/deck for entertaining, and a front porch for morning coffee. Offering 2 year lease for $2100 or 1 year for $2200. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=CtrcPsijyUu&brand=0. Applications are $75 per person over 18 & can be found here - https://myhomeleasing.com/application/.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3427 Steel Yard Court have any available units?
3427 Steel Yard Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3427 Steel Yard Court have?
Some of 3427 Steel Yard Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3427 Steel Yard Court currently offering any rent specials?
3427 Steel Yard Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3427 Steel Yard Court pet-friendly?
No, 3427 Steel Yard Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3427 Steel Yard Court offer parking?
No, 3427 Steel Yard Court does not offer parking.
Does 3427 Steel Yard Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3427 Steel Yard Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3427 Steel Yard Court have a pool?
No, 3427 Steel Yard Court does not have a pool.
Does 3427 Steel Yard Court have accessible units?
No, 3427 Steel Yard Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3427 Steel Yard Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3427 Steel Yard Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane
Charlotte, NC 28213
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Uptown Gardens Apartments
517 W 8th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte