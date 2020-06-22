3405 Colony Crossing Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Awesome location in the heart of South Park! This charming condo is conveniently located within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, medical and more. Property features beautiful laminate wood flooring in the living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. Spacious great room with fireplace and built-in shelving. Dining area w/updated lighting opens to both the kitchen and great room. Master bedroom has tons of storage including two closets and an additional walk-in closet. Master bedroom has private bath. Second bedroom has direct access to additional full bathroom and large closet. Storage area off porch. Neighborhood amenities include a pool and tennis courts. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included in unit. Water, sewer and trash included in rent.