All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3405 Colony Crossing Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3405 Colony Crossing Drive
Last updated June 21 2020 at 8:10 AM

3405 Colony Crossing Drive

3405 Colony Crossing Drive · (866) 846-2308
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Foxcroft
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3405 Colony Crossing Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Foxcroft

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Awesome location in the heart of South Park! This charming condo is conveniently located within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, medical and more. Property features beautiful laminate wood flooring in the living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. Spacious great room with fireplace and built-in shelving. Dining area w/updated lighting opens to both the kitchen and great room. Master bedroom has tons of storage including two closets and an additional walk-in closet. Master bedroom has private bath. Second bedroom has direct access to additional full bathroom and large closet. Storage area off porch. Neighborhood amenities include a pool and tennis courts. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included in unit. Water, sewer and trash included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3405 Colony Crossing Drive have any available units?
3405 Colony Crossing Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3405 Colony Crossing Drive have?
Some of 3405 Colony Crossing Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3405 Colony Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3405 Colony Crossing Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 Colony Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3405 Colony Crossing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3405 Colony Crossing Drive offer parking?
No, 3405 Colony Crossing Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3405 Colony Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3405 Colony Crossing Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 Colony Crossing Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3405 Colony Crossing Drive has a pool.
Does 3405 Colony Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 3405 Colony Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 Colony Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3405 Colony Crossing Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3405 Colony Crossing Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity