Last updated June 24 2019 at 10:34 PM

340 West Boulevard

340 West Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

340 West Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28203
Wilmore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
sauna
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom historic home is located in one of the most sought after areas of Charlotte! The Wilmore neighborhood is experiencing unprecedented growth and appreciation due to it's superior location near Charlotte uptown and area attractions. Located within the historical district, 340 West Blvd is a completely renovated home situated on a large corner lot. Recent updates include new high end appliances including a gas cooking range, Bosch dishwasher, Maytag commercial grade washer/dryer, new stainless steel refrigerator, new water heater, new air conditioner, new sump pump in basement, and all new plastic piping under house for superior plumbing. Original refinished wood flooring throughout with tiled bathrooms and fresh paint from floor to ceiling. Hot tub on back to stay. Owner willing to leave furnished. Tv's, brackets, sauna, weights to stay. Rent includes monthly professional cleaning and security system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 West Boulevard have any available units?
340 West Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 West Boulevard have?
Some of 340 West Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 West Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
340 West Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 West Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 340 West Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 340 West Boulevard offer parking?
No, 340 West Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 340 West Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 West Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 West Boulevard have a pool?
No, 340 West Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 340 West Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 340 West Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 340 West Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 West Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
