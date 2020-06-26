340 West Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub sauna

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom historic home is located in one of the most sought after areas of Charlotte! The Wilmore neighborhood is experiencing unprecedented growth and appreciation due to it's superior location near Charlotte uptown and area attractions. Located within the historical district, 340 West Blvd is a completely renovated home situated on a large corner lot. Recent updates include new high end appliances including a gas cooking range, Bosch dishwasher, Maytag commercial grade washer/dryer, new stainless steel refrigerator, new water heater, new air conditioner, new sump pump in basement, and all new plastic piping under house for superior plumbing. Original refinished wood flooring throughout with tiled bathrooms and fresh paint from floor to ceiling. Hot tub on back to stay. Owner willing to leave furnished. Tv's, brackets, sauna, weights to stay. Rent includes monthly professional cleaning and security system.