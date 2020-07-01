All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 338 Marsh Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
338 Marsh Road
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:58 AM

338 Marsh Road

338 Marsh Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Sedgefield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

338 Marsh Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
Are you cooped up in a small apartment? Here is a great opportunity to spread out into this Sedgefield home in South End that is just a 5-minute walk to the Newbern light rail station and convenient to Uptown, Dilworth and South Park. The main house has 3 beds, 2 full baths, a large eat-in kitchen, and two living/family room spaces. There is also a separate studio apartment directly behind the main house with covered porch access. This additional living space is unheated but has a window A/C unit, small kitchen, full bath and living room - perfect for overnight guests, a man cave or just additional living space. Enjoy the outdoors in this large fenced backyard with a workshop that can be used as a studio, workout area or just additional storage. Pets are welcome for an additional monthly fee. Home available in June.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 Marsh Road have any available units?
338 Marsh Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 338 Marsh Road have?
Some of 338 Marsh Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 Marsh Road currently offering any rent specials?
338 Marsh Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 Marsh Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 338 Marsh Road is pet friendly.
Does 338 Marsh Road offer parking?
Yes, 338 Marsh Road offers parking.
Does 338 Marsh Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 338 Marsh Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 Marsh Road have a pool?
No, 338 Marsh Road does not have a pool.
Does 338 Marsh Road have accessible units?
No, 338 Marsh Road does not have accessible units.
Does 338 Marsh Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 Marsh Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir
Charlotte, NC 28269
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive
Charlotte, NC 28217
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr
Charlotte, NC 28215
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte