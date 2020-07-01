338 Marsh Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking gym air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking

Are you cooped up in a small apartment? Here is a great opportunity to spread out into this Sedgefield home in South End that is just a 5-minute walk to the Newbern light rail station and convenient to Uptown, Dilworth and South Park. The main house has 3 beds, 2 full baths, a large eat-in kitchen, and two living/family room spaces. There is also a separate studio apartment directly behind the main house with covered porch access. This additional living space is unheated but has a window A/C unit, small kitchen, full bath and living room - perfect for overnight guests, a man cave or just additional living space. Enjoy the outdoors in this large fenced backyard with a workshop that can be used as a studio, workout area or just additional storage. Pets are welcome for an additional monthly fee. Home available in June.