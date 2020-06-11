335 South Torrence Street

Amenities

Cherry 2 Bedroom House - This is a cute 2 bedroom house located in the Cherry Subdivision. This home features hardwood and tile flooring throughout. Plenty of windows throughout to offer natural lighting! House is equipped with gas heat and central air. Some appliances included are a refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hookups. Off-street parking offered with a driveway and a nice fenced in backyard great for relaxing or entertaining!



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



No Pets Allowed



