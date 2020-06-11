All apartments in Charlotte
335 South Torrence Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

335 South Torrence Street

335 South Torrence Street · No Longer Available
Location

335 South Torrence Street, Charlotte, NC 28204
Cherry

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Cherry 2 Bedroom House - This is a cute 2 bedroom house located in the Cherry Subdivision. This home features hardwood and tile flooring throughout. Plenty of windows throughout to offer natural lighting! House is equipped with gas heat and central air. Some appliances included are a refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hookups. Off-street parking offered with a driveway and a nice fenced in backyard great for relaxing or entertaining!

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2974452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 South Torrence Street have any available units?
335 South Torrence Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 335 South Torrence Street have?
Some of 335 South Torrence Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 South Torrence Street currently offering any rent specials?
335 South Torrence Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 South Torrence Street pet-friendly?
No, 335 South Torrence Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 335 South Torrence Street offer parking?
Yes, 335 South Torrence Street offers parking.
Does 335 South Torrence Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 South Torrence Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 South Torrence Street have a pool?
No, 335 South Torrence Street does not have a pool.
Does 335 South Torrence Street have accessible units?
No, 335 South Torrence Street does not have accessible units.
Does 335 South Torrence Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 335 South Torrence Street has units with dishwashers.
