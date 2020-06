Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

- Fantastic townhome in the heart of Cotswold. Large open living space with hardwoods throughout main level. Bright sunny kitchen and den overlooking tranquil back patio space. Master on main level with huge bath, garden tub, duel vanity and closet organization. Upper level features new textured carpet throughout, 2 large bedrooms with jack and jill bath and a huge bonus room. Fresh paint throughout and move in ready!



No Pets Allowed



