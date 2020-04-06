All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:14 AM

3343 Tulip Tree Lane

3343 Tulip Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3343 Tulip Tree Lane, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
MUST SEE immaculate townhome in desirable gated community of Stonegrove! Bright entry way leads to large comfy great room. Eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar. Lovely master bedroom retreat has tray ceiling, 2 master closets and connecting en-suite bath. 2 additional bedrooms upstairs with a full hall bath. Laundry room conveniently located on second floor. Enjoy private back patio which is perfect for grilling & entertaining. Community offers tons of amenities including a clubhouse, fitness center, pool & putting green! Fantastic Steele Creek location is close proximity to light rail. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Convenient access to I-485, I-77, CLT airport, Ayrsley, the outlets and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3343 Tulip Tree Lane have any available units?
3343 Tulip Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3343 Tulip Tree Lane have?
Some of 3343 Tulip Tree Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3343 Tulip Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3343 Tulip Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3343 Tulip Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3343 Tulip Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3343 Tulip Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3343 Tulip Tree Lane offers parking.
Does 3343 Tulip Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3343 Tulip Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3343 Tulip Tree Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3343 Tulip Tree Lane has a pool.
Does 3343 Tulip Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 3343 Tulip Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3343 Tulip Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3343 Tulip Tree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
