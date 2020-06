Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3337 Washburn - Don't miss this super cute 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex close to EVERYTHING! Just minutes to Uptown, Plaza Midwood, and NODA! New paint and no carpet! Tenant responsible for all utilities and pets are conditional with a $250 pet fee. Don't miss out!



(RLNE4350690)