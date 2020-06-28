All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 17 2020 at 6:08 AM

3323 Major Samuals Way

3323 Major Samuals Way · No Longer Available
Location

3323 Major Samuals Way, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous, 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located within minutes of Uptown, in the popular Bryant Park neighborhood. This move-in ready home has a spacious, open floor plan with laminate hardwoods throughout the first floor. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and dining area. Master bedroom boasts large walk-in closet. 3rd bedroom can be used as an office or flex space. Washer & Dryer also included. Hurry, this opportunity won't last long!!! (Owner is willing entertain 6-month lease.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3323 Major Samuals Way have any available units?
3323 Major Samuals Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3323 Major Samuals Way have?
Some of 3323 Major Samuals Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3323 Major Samuals Way currently offering any rent specials?
3323 Major Samuals Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3323 Major Samuals Way pet-friendly?
No, 3323 Major Samuals Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3323 Major Samuals Way offer parking?
No, 3323 Major Samuals Way does not offer parking.
Does 3323 Major Samuals Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3323 Major Samuals Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3323 Major Samuals Way have a pool?
No, 3323 Major Samuals Way does not have a pool.
Does 3323 Major Samuals Way have accessible units?
No, 3323 Major Samuals Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3323 Major Samuals Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3323 Major Samuals Way has units with dishwashers.
