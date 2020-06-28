3323 Major Samuals Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous, 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located within minutes of Uptown, in the popular Bryant Park neighborhood. This move-in ready home has a spacious, open floor plan with laminate hardwoods throughout the first floor. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and dining area. Master bedroom boasts large walk-in closet. 3rd bedroom can be used as an office or flex space. Washer & Dryer also included. Hurry, this opportunity won't last long!!! (Owner is willing entertain 6-month lease.)