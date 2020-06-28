3323 Major Samuals Way

Amenities
Gorgeous, 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located within minutes of Uptown, in the popular Bryant Park neighborhood. This move-in ready home has a spacious, open floor plan with laminate hardwoods throughout the first floor. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and dining area. Master bedroom boasts large walk-in closet. 3rd bedroom can be used as an office or flex space. Washer & Dryer also included. Hurry, this opportunity won't last long!!! (Owner is willing entertain 6-month lease.)