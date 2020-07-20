All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3322 Old Closeburn Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3322 Old Closeburn Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3322 Old Closeburn Court

3322 Old Closeburn Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Closeburn - Glenkirk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3322 Old Closeburn Ct, Charlotte, NC 28210
Closeburn - Glenkirk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
South Park living at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac just went under renovation with new flooring, paint and light fixtures. Spacious 5-bed/4.5 bath home with 2-car garage and ample driveway parking. ‘Master down’ layout on main level, with open kitchen/living/sitting areas, 2 fireplaces, fresh paint, new carpet, and re-finished hardwoods. Updated kitchen with Viking appliances and quartz countertops. 2nd level: 3-bed/2 bath, plus spacious playroom. Huge finished walkout basement with wet bar, Viking wine fridge, in-wall speakers, full en suite, gym, and separate outdoor entrance. Location, proximity, and accessibility. Property is available for executive rent fully furnished, please inquire.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3322 Old Closeburn Court have any available units?
3322 Old Closeburn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3322 Old Closeburn Court have?
Some of 3322 Old Closeburn Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3322 Old Closeburn Court currently offering any rent specials?
3322 Old Closeburn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3322 Old Closeburn Court pet-friendly?
No, 3322 Old Closeburn Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3322 Old Closeburn Court offer parking?
Yes, 3322 Old Closeburn Court offers parking.
Does 3322 Old Closeburn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3322 Old Closeburn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3322 Old Closeburn Court have a pool?
No, 3322 Old Closeburn Court does not have a pool.
Does 3322 Old Closeburn Court have accessible units?
No, 3322 Old Closeburn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3322 Old Closeburn Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3322 Old Closeburn Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28211
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir
Charlotte, NC 28277
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte