3322 Old Closeburn Court

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

South Park living at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac just went under renovation with new flooring, paint and light fixtures. Spacious 5-bed/4.5 bath home with 2-car garage and ample driveway parking. ‘Master down’ layout on main level, with open kitchen/living/sitting areas, 2 fireplaces, fresh paint, new carpet, and re-finished hardwoods. Updated kitchen with Viking appliances and quartz countertops. 2nd level: 3-bed/2 bath, plus spacious playroom. Huge finished walkout basement with wet bar, Viking wine fridge, in-wall speakers, full en suite, gym, and separate outdoor entrance. Location, proximity, and accessibility. Property is available for executive rent fully furnished, please inquire.