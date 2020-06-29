All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3321 Eastwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3321 Eastwood Dr
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:30 AM

3321 Eastwood Dr

3321 Eastwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3321 Eastwood Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All brick home in beautiful Lakeview Park resting on almost 1/2 acre lot with tons of storage space downstairs in the basement. 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom on this main floor in this 1 level plus basement property. Basement has 1 full bath and an incredible amount of storage space. Lovely neighborhood and surroundings plus close to Uptown and NoDa. Owner installing window AC units, heat is central gas.

Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). As-is, no known issues. Tenant-occupied properties require 24 hr showing notice. Property will be cleaned before move-in. Agents: check with your applicant before calling office for application status.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3321 Eastwood Dr have any available units?
3321 Eastwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3321 Eastwood Dr have?
Some of 3321 Eastwood Dr's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3321 Eastwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3321 Eastwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3321 Eastwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3321 Eastwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3321 Eastwood Dr offer parking?
No, 3321 Eastwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3321 Eastwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3321 Eastwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3321 Eastwood Dr have a pool?
No, 3321 Eastwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3321 Eastwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 3321 Eastwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3321 Eastwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3321 Eastwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28211
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte