3321 Eastwood Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

All brick home in beautiful Lakeview Park resting on almost 1/2 acre lot with tons of storage space downstairs in the basement. 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom on this main floor in this 1 level plus basement property. Basement has 1 full bath and an incredible amount of storage space. Lovely neighborhood and surroundings plus close to Uptown and NoDa. Owner installing window AC units, heat is central gas.



Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). As-is, no known issues. Tenant-occupied properties require 24 hr showing notice. Property will be cleaned before move-in. Agents: check with your applicant before calling office for application status.