3318 Elizabeth Glen Drive

Beautiful single family home in South Charlotte has 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage. An open backyard maintained by HOA. Best schools in the Charlotte region: Providence High School, JM Robinson Middle, and McKee Road Elementary. Re-innovated kitchen- new cabinets, granite counter top. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave, oven, and fireplace included. Extra large closets for storage in bedrooms. HOA maintains backyard, so no grass mowing! Garage too has shelvings for extra heavy items. Walk to shopping, bank, groceries, and restaurants. Pool, Clubhouse, Tennis Courts. Available 7/1/19. Serious offers only please!



Tenant pays for all utilities including water, cable, gas, and electricity. No pets. HOA maintains the lawn and the trash.Please call for tour