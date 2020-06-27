All apartments in Charlotte
3318 Elizabeth Glen Drive

3318 Elizabeth Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3318 Elizabeth Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful single family home in South Charlotte has 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 1 car garage. An open backyard maintained by HOA. Best schools in the Charlotte region: Providence High School, JM Robinson Middle, and McKee Road Elementary. Re-innovated kitchen- new cabinets, granite counter top. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave, oven, and fireplace included. Extra large closets for storage in bedrooms. HOA maintains backyard, so no grass mowing! Garage too has shelvings for extra heavy items. Walk to shopping, bank, groceries, and restaurants. Pool, Clubhouse, Tennis Courts. Available 7/1/19. Serious offers only please!

Tenant pays for all utilities including water, cable, gas, and electricity. No pets. HOA maintains the lawn and the trash.Please call for tour

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3318 Elizabeth Glen Drive have any available units?
3318 Elizabeth Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3318 Elizabeth Glen Drive have?
Some of 3318 Elizabeth Glen Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3318 Elizabeth Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3318 Elizabeth Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3318 Elizabeth Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3318 Elizabeth Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3318 Elizabeth Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3318 Elizabeth Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 3318 Elizabeth Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3318 Elizabeth Glen Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3318 Elizabeth Glen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3318 Elizabeth Glen Drive has a pool.
Does 3318 Elizabeth Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 3318 Elizabeth Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3318 Elizabeth Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3318 Elizabeth Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.
