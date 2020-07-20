All apartments in Charlotte
3317 Wymering Road

3317 Wymering Road · No Longer Available
Location

3317 Wymering Road, Charlotte, NC 28213
Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful partial brick townhome with fireplace. Two master suites with attached bathrooms with double sinks and dual vanities. Walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Cherry cabinets in kitchen with island. Private patio. Top grade laminate flooring in living/dining, and NEW carpet being installed throughout entire upstairs. Freshly painted neutral colors throughout. Great community with two pools in the Townes at Berkshire development Water, sewer, trash and pool usage included. Five miles from UNC Charlotte and 2 miles from 485. First and last months rent, as well as one month security deposit due at lease signing. Pets allowed with pet deposit. Credit and references will be checked. Available to move in at the end of May, but can be seen immediately with appointment. Call or text 386-898-1665 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 Wymering Road have any available units?
3317 Wymering Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3317 Wymering Road have?
Some of 3317 Wymering Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3317 Wymering Road currently offering any rent specials?
3317 Wymering Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 Wymering Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3317 Wymering Road is pet friendly.
Does 3317 Wymering Road offer parking?
Yes, 3317 Wymering Road offers parking.
Does 3317 Wymering Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3317 Wymering Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 Wymering Road have a pool?
Yes, 3317 Wymering Road has a pool.
Does 3317 Wymering Road have accessible units?
No, 3317 Wymering Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 Wymering Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3317 Wymering Road has units with dishwashers.
