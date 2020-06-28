3317 Windsor Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

UPDATE: Installing NEW Hardwood floors, fresh paint in all bedrooms- Be the first to enjoy it.This charming Myers Park 3 bedroom 2 bath is close to Park Shopping center, SouthEnd, uptown, Queens university and airport. Welcoming front porch open to the great room, features cathedral ceiling and stone fire place. Sliding door leads to your private deck w/access from living room & kitchen. Living space perfect for entreating year around. huge kitchen w/room for eat-in equipped with refrigerator, microwave, oven, dishwasher, washer & dryer. Oh yeah water are included too. one bedroom and full bath on main. two bedrooms and bath upstairs. walk in closets

Plenty of storage including outside unit, natural paint throughout. come check it out

school & HLA per public records. please verify if it is important to you. broker/owner 704-350-5111