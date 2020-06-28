All apartments in Charlotte
3317 Windsor Drive
Last updated November 28 2019 at 1:26 AM

3317 Windsor Drive

3317 Windsor Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3317 Windsor Dr, Charlotte, NC 28209
Barclay Downs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
UPDATE: Installing NEW Hardwood floors, fresh paint in all bedrooms- Be the first to enjoy it.This charming Myers Park 3 bedroom 2 bath is close to Park Shopping center, SouthEnd, uptown, Queens university and airport. Welcoming front porch open to the great room, features cathedral ceiling and stone fire place. Sliding door leads to your private deck w/access from living room & kitchen. Living space perfect for entreating year around. huge kitchen w/room for eat-in equipped with refrigerator, microwave, oven, dishwasher, washer & dryer. Oh yeah water are included too. one bedroom and full bath on main. two bedrooms and bath upstairs. walk in closets
Plenty of storage including outside unit, natural paint throughout. come check it out
school & HLA per public records. please verify if it is important to you. broker/owner 704-350-5111

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 Windsor Drive have any available units?
3317 Windsor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3317 Windsor Drive have?
Some of 3317 Windsor Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3317 Windsor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3317 Windsor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 Windsor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3317 Windsor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3317 Windsor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3317 Windsor Drive offers parking.
Does 3317 Windsor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3317 Windsor Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 Windsor Drive have a pool?
No, 3317 Windsor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3317 Windsor Drive have accessible units?
No, 3317 Windsor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 Windsor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3317 Windsor Drive has units with dishwashers.
