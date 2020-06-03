3313 Woodwardia Drive

Amenities

Long or short term lease available - Walk to Southpark & enjoy all the amenities offered in the area - Complete remodel - New kitchen includes granite, tile floors, classic subway backsplash, slow close cabinets/drawers all in classic light gray - Brand new Stainless / No fingerprint appliances - Oversize countertop w/eat in bar seating - Formal Dining room w/ wood floors - Large laundry/utility room - Family room & additional Den - Secondary bedrooms w/ ceiling fan/light fixtures, wood floors & new blinds - Brand new bathroom - Master suite with ceiling fan/light & brand new bathroom - Large fenced yard - Huge outdoor patio space - large walk in crawl space with work bench - Walk two doors down to Park Road Tennis Courts, Park Road park for access to Lake, Courts, walking trails, fields, playground and Cabanas - Minutes from Shopping, Dining & Entertainment- Quiet community tucked into the heart of Charlotte - yard service included - Be the first person to enjoy all the new finishes!