Last updated November 3 2019 at 4:15 AM

3313 Woodwardia Drive

3313 Woodwardia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3313 Woodwardia Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Closeburn - Glenkirk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
tennis court
Long or short term lease available - Walk to Southpark & enjoy all the amenities offered in the area - Complete remodel - New kitchen includes granite, tile floors, classic subway backsplash, slow close cabinets/drawers all in classic light gray - Brand new Stainless / No fingerprint appliances - Oversize countertop w/eat in bar seating - Formal Dining room w/ wood floors - Large laundry/utility room - Family room & additional Den - Secondary bedrooms w/ ceiling fan/light fixtures, wood floors & new blinds - Brand new bathroom - Master suite with ceiling fan/light & brand new bathroom - Large fenced yard - Huge outdoor patio space - large walk in crawl space with work bench - Walk two doors down to Park Road Tennis Courts, Park Road park for access to Lake, Courts, walking trails, fields, playground and Cabanas - Minutes from Shopping, Dining & Entertainment- Quiet community tucked into the heart of Charlotte - yard service included - Be the first person to enjoy all the new finishes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 Woodwardia Drive have any available units?
3313 Woodwardia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3313 Woodwardia Drive have?
Some of 3313 Woodwardia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3313 Woodwardia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3313 Woodwardia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 Woodwardia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3313 Woodwardia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3313 Woodwardia Drive offer parking?
No, 3313 Woodwardia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3313 Woodwardia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3313 Woodwardia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 Woodwardia Drive have a pool?
No, 3313 Woodwardia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3313 Woodwardia Drive have accessible units?
No, 3313 Woodwardia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 Woodwardia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3313 Woodwardia Drive has units with dishwashers.
