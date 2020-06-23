Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3310 Sorrento Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3310 Sorrento Ct
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3310 Sorrento Ct
3310 Sorrento Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Prosperity Church Road
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3310 Sorrento Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
**DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS**
Own this home through the Landis Homeownership program. We will purchase the property you love and rent it back to you until you're ready to buy. Please visit
https://tinyurl.com/yxbvhpan
(RLNE5290943)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3310 Sorrento Ct have any available units?
3310 Sorrento Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3310 Sorrento Ct have?
Some of 3310 Sorrento Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3310 Sorrento Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3310 Sorrento Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 Sorrento Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3310 Sorrento Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3310 Sorrento Ct offer parking?
No, 3310 Sorrento Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3310 Sorrento Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3310 Sorrento Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 Sorrento Ct have a pool?
No, 3310 Sorrento Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3310 Sorrento Ct have accessible units?
No, 3310 Sorrento Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 Sorrento Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3310 Sorrento Ct has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct
Charlotte, NC 28210
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way
Charlotte, NC 28213
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte