3306 Carmel Road
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:16 AM

3306 Carmel Road

3306 Carmel Road · No Longer Available
Location

3306 Carmel Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
Mountainbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home Off Carmel Road! - Located in the subdivision of Mediterra at Carmel is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with 2-car garage! Walk inside to an open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout. As you enter Amazing home you will find formal dining with tray ceilings and office separated by french doors. The gourmet kitchen comes equipped with a massive island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and walk-in pantry. Spacious Master on the main level with 2 walk-in closets, garden tub, sperate shower, and dual vanity. This split floorplan features 2 generous size bedrooms on the main level with a full bath between. Upstairs you will find a large bedroom, bonus/playroom, and another full bath! Washer and Dryer included! Full Landscaping provided by HOA.

** The home does not face Carmel Road, it is located on a private road (Strech between Carmel Road between Quail Hollow and Colony) **

(RLNE5118025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3306 Carmel Road have any available units?
3306 Carmel Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3306 Carmel Road have?
Some of 3306 Carmel Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3306 Carmel Road currently offering any rent specials?
3306 Carmel Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3306 Carmel Road pet-friendly?
No, 3306 Carmel Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3306 Carmel Road offer parking?
Yes, 3306 Carmel Road offers parking.
Does 3306 Carmel Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3306 Carmel Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3306 Carmel Road have a pool?
No, 3306 Carmel Road does not have a pool.
Does 3306 Carmel Road have accessible units?
No, 3306 Carmel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3306 Carmel Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3306 Carmel Road does not have units with dishwashers.
