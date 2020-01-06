3306 Carmel Road

Amenities

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home Off Carmel Road! - Located in the subdivision of Mediterra at Carmel is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with 2-car garage! Walk inside to an open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout. As you enter Amazing home you will find formal dining with tray ceilings and office separated by french doors. The gourmet kitchen comes equipped with a massive island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and walk-in pantry. Spacious Master on the main level with 2 walk-in closets, garden tub, sperate shower, and dual vanity. This split floorplan features 2 generous size bedrooms on the main level with a full bath between. Upstairs you will find a large bedroom, bonus/playroom, and another full bath! Washer and Dryer included! Full Landscaping provided by HOA.



** The home does not face Carmel Road, it is located on a private road (Strech between Carmel Road between Quail Hollow and Colony) **



(RLNE5118025)