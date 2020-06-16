330 Minitree Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage pet friendly

Spacious home in the sought after Cedar Mill community - Rent special! - 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with plenty of space for living and entertaining. Separate dining room, as well as a breakfast bar and breakfast nook off kitchen. Kitchen has plenty of storage, as well as a full pantry.



Oversized great room with gas log fireplace. Master suite with sitting area and custom walk-in closet. Master bath with double sink vanity, jetted tub and separate shower. Three additional bedrooms and full hall bath on upper level. Attached 2 car garage.

Community pool, clubhouse, walking trails & playground. Located off I-485, close to shopping, airport, restaurants and whitewater center.



Pets conditional. Owner willing to negotiate longer lease term. Sign a lease by 12/31, tenant will receive half off first full month rent!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5171531)