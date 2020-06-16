All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:05 PM

330 Minitree Lane

330 Minitree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

330 Minitree Lane, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
Spacious home in the sought after Cedar Mill community - Rent special! - 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with plenty of space for living and entertaining. Separate dining room, as well as a breakfast bar and breakfast nook off kitchen. Kitchen has plenty of storage, as well as a full pantry.

Oversized great room with gas log fireplace. Master suite with sitting area and custom walk-in closet. Master bath with double sink vanity, jetted tub and separate shower. Three additional bedrooms and full hall bath on upper level. Attached 2 car garage.
Community pool, clubhouse, walking trails & playground. Located off I-485, close to shopping, airport, restaurants and whitewater center.

Pets conditional. Owner willing to negotiate longer lease term. Sign a lease by 12/31, tenant will receive half off first full month rent!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5171531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Minitree Lane have any available units?
330 Minitree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 Minitree Lane have?
Some of 330 Minitree Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Minitree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
330 Minitree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Minitree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 Minitree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 330 Minitree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 330 Minitree Lane offers parking.
Does 330 Minitree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 Minitree Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Minitree Lane have a pool?
Yes, 330 Minitree Lane has a pool.
Does 330 Minitree Lane have accessible units?
No, 330 Minitree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Minitree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 Minitree Lane has units with dishwashers.

