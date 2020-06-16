330 Minitree Lane

Amenities
Spacious home in the sought after Cedar Mill community - Rent special! - 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with plenty of space for living and entertaining. Separate dining room, as well as a breakfast bar and breakfast nook off kitchen. Kitchen has plenty of storage, as well as a full pantry.
Oversized great room with gas log fireplace. Master suite with sitting area and custom walk-in closet. Master bath with double sink vanity, jetted tub and separate shower. Three additional bedrooms and full hall bath on upper level. Attached 2 car garage.
Community pool, clubhouse, walking trails & playground. Located off I-485, close to shopping, airport, restaurants and whitewater center.
Pets conditional. Owner willing to negotiate longer lease term. Sign a lease by 12/31, tenant will receive half off first full month rent!
No Pets Allowed
