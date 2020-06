Amenities

Nice 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom contemporary 2nd floor condo located in Noda. Coded access to the building for extra security. Open floor plan with hardwood floors in kitchen and great room. Kitchen has granite countertops, glass tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Stackable washer and dryer included. Condo is partially furnished. Water, basic cable and high speed internet are included with monthly rent. This one will not last long, schedule your appointment today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.