3251 Park South Station Boulevard

Amenities
Great location off Archdale. Slip right over to Southpark, Montford, Lightrail and Queens Sports Facilityy. 3 bedroom/2.5 bath end unit so theres tons of natural light. Back patio opens to a grassy natural area. Lots of upgrades including cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances and pre finished hardwoods. The kitchen is open to a breakfast area and sunroom. The master bedroom has 2 walk in closets and the master bath has dual vanities with tile flooring, separate shower and garden tub. Large secondary bedrooms. Gated community with a walk to the clubhouse that has a fitness center, olympic sized pool and close to the greenway.