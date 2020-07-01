All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3251 Park South Station Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3251 Park South Station Boulevard
Last updated May 2 2020 at 6:15 AM

3251 Park South Station Boulevard

3251 Park South Station Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3251 Park South Station Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Great location off Archdale. Slip right over to Southpark, Montford, Lightrail and Queens Sports Facilityy. 3 bedroom/2.5 bath end unit so theres tons of natural light. Back patio opens to a grassy natural area. Lots of upgrades including cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances and pre finished hardwoods. The kitchen is open to a breakfast area and sunroom. The master bedroom has 2 walk in closets and the master bath has dual vanities with tile flooring, separate shower and garden tub. Large secondary bedrooms. Gated community with a walk to the clubhouse that has a fitness center, olympic sized pool and close to the greenway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3251 Park South Station Boulevard have any available units?
3251 Park South Station Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3251 Park South Station Boulevard have?
Some of 3251 Park South Station Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3251 Park South Station Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3251 Park South Station Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3251 Park South Station Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3251 Park South Station Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3251 Park South Station Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3251 Park South Station Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3251 Park South Station Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3251 Park South Station Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3251 Park South Station Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3251 Park South Station Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3251 Park South Station Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3251 Park South Station Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3251 Park South Station Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3251 Park South Station Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Edison
1800 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte