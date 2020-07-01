3251 Park South Station Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

Great location off Archdale. Slip right over to Southpark, Montford, Lightrail and Queens Sports Facilityy. 3 bedroom/2.5 bath end unit so theres tons of natural light. Back patio opens to a grassy natural area. Lots of upgrades including cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances and pre finished hardwoods. The kitchen is open to a breakfast area and sunroom. The master bedroom has 2 walk in closets and the master bath has dual vanities with tile flooring, separate shower and garden tub. Large secondary bedrooms. Gated community with a walk to the clubhouse that has a fitness center, olympic sized pool and close to the greenway.