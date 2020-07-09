3232 Mannington Drive

Amenities
3 Bedroom Townhouse in Willowmere Available Now! - You do not want to miss this opportunity! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 in Willowmere available now. Open floorplan with great room gas fireplace that leads into dining area and kitchen. Kitchen has beautiful white cabinets with abundant cabinetry and counter space. Vaulted ceiling in master bedroom with large walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms upstairs. Enclosed patio perfect for entertaining. Community includes poo and tennis courts! Call today to schedule your appointment, 704-814-0461.
(RLNE3332925)