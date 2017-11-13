323 Jones Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fully Updated front unit in duplex ready for move-in. Unit boast beautiful new laminate woods floors throughout living and bedrooms, fully updated baths and kitchens. New Architectural roofs, new double pane windows, new plumbing, and complete electrical rewire! Kitchens feature tile floors, black appliance package, new cabinets & countertops. Baths feature new tubs, tile floors and tile surrounds. Other updates include new paint inside and out, new interior doors, new exterior railings, and new concrete parking slab.