3225 Rogers Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Affordably Priced, Remodeled Enderly Park House. Nice, Clean home with large, updated kitchen, well equipped with tile floors, stylish counter tops and lots of cabinet and cooking space.



You will be very hard pressed to find a cleaner, better valued home in this price range.



To view this home at your convenience please go to Rently.com and type in property address or copy the below link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. LINK: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1013546?source=marketing



This home is definitely worth a look. ACT NOW BEFORE ITS GONE...



Available for immediate Move-In.This Home Offers Many Nice Upgrades and Features:

*2 Spacious Bedrooms

*Stylish Updated Kitchen with Lots of Cabinet and Counter Space. Room for table and more.

*Tastefully Painted Interior with Neutral Matching Color Scheme

*Tile Floors In Kitchen and Bath

*Beautiful Hardwood Floors In Living Room

*Charming Single Story House

*Updated Light Fixtures

*Large Living Room

*Utility/Laundry Hookups

*Double Pane Insulated Windows

*Updated Central Heating and Air Conditioning*Approximately 800 sqft

*Low Maintenance Yard.

*Mature Shade Trees *Blocks from Enderly Park

*Convenient to Uptown, 85, 77 and 74, Airport and Shopping



According to CMS Public Schools - 2019-2020 School Assignments: Harding University; J.W. Wilson Middle School; Westerly Hills (user to verify with school district). Transportation Zone: Blue. Other terms and conditions: Security Deposit of $895 is quoted as a minimum. Pets, if allowed, are conditional and subject to approval. Pet deposit and fee will apply. Landlord/owner reserves the right to refuse pets. No large dogs or aggressive breeds allowed. Renter's Insurance is required. A fully completed application is required from each prospective adult (anyone 18 years of age or older) that would be living in the home. Prospective applicants may apply online. An application fee of $45.00 per adult applicant is required prior to an application being processed. Application fee may be paid via credit/debit card. Verification of employment/income, credit, criminal background, rental history and State/Government ID's required. Other terms and conditions may apply. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., is acting as a Principal and not as an agent for either property owner or potential applicant/lessee. The information contained herein may be subject to errors and should be verified by user. All terms, conditions and availability herein stated are subject to change at any time without notice.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.