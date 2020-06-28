All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3225 Rogers Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3225 Rogers Street
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:20 AM

3225 Rogers Street

3225 Rogers Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3225 Rogers Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Affordably Priced, Remodeled Enderly Park House. Nice, Clean home with large, updated kitchen, well equipped with tile floors, stylish counter tops and lots of cabinet and cooking space.

You will be very hard pressed to find a cleaner, better valued home in this price range.

To view this home at your convenience please go to Rently.com and type in property address or copy the below link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. LINK: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1013546?source=marketing

This home is definitely worth a look. ACT NOW BEFORE ITS GONE...

Available for immediate Move-In.This Home Offers Many Nice Upgrades and Features:
*2 Spacious Bedrooms
*Stylish Updated Kitchen with Lots of Cabinet and Counter Space. Room for table and more.
*Tastefully Painted Interior with Neutral Matching Color Scheme
*Tile Floors In Kitchen and Bath
*Beautiful Hardwood Floors In Living Room
*Charming Single Story House
*Updated Light Fixtures
*Large Living Room
*Utility/Laundry Hookups
*Double Pane Insulated Windows
*Updated Central Heating and Air Conditioning*Approximately 800 sqft
*Low Maintenance Yard.
*Mature Shade Trees *Blocks from Enderly Park
*Convenient to Uptown, 85, 77 and 74, Airport and Shopping

According to CMS Public Schools - 2019-2020 School Assignments: Harding University; J.W. Wilson Middle School; Westerly Hills (user to verify with school district). Transportation Zone: Blue. Other terms and conditions: Security Deposit of $895 is quoted as a minimum. Pets, if allowed, are conditional and subject to approval. Pet deposit and fee will apply. Landlord/owner reserves the right to refuse pets. No large dogs or aggressive breeds allowed. Renter's Insurance is required. A fully completed application is required from each prospective adult (anyone 18 years of age or older) that would be living in the home. Prospective applicants may apply online. An application fee of $45.00 per adult applicant is required prior to an application being processed. Application fee may be paid via credit/debit card. Verification of employment/income, credit, criminal background, rental history and State/Government ID's required. Other terms and conditions may apply. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., is acting as a Principal and not as an agent for either property owner or potential applicant/lessee. The information contained herein may be subject to errors and should be verified by user. All terms, conditions and availability herein stated are subject to change at any time without notice.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3225 Rogers Street have any available units?
3225 Rogers Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3225 Rogers Street have?
Some of 3225 Rogers Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3225 Rogers Street currently offering any rent specials?
3225 Rogers Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3225 Rogers Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3225 Rogers Street is pet friendly.
Does 3225 Rogers Street offer parking?
No, 3225 Rogers Street does not offer parking.
Does 3225 Rogers Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3225 Rogers Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3225 Rogers Street have a pool?
No, 3225 Rogers Street does not have a pool.
Does 3225 Rogers Street have accessible units?
No, 3225 Rogers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3225 Rogers Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3225 Rogers Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28215
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte