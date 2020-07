Amenities

carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities

Come see this charming 2 bedroom home complete with new carpet and flooring and a brand new energy efficient heat pump. This home is located privately at the end of the street with no homes across from it. Call us to schedule your appointment to see this home just in time for the holidays!Refrigerator and Stove will be provided (rent discount available if you have your own)