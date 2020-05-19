All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 26 2020 at 10:35 PM

3221 Erskine Drive

3221 Erskine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3221 Erskine Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely renovated and full of Mid-Century Modern SWANK! 2 bed 2 bath Patio style condo in the heart of everything. Located in South NODA adjacent to Midwood. This stunning single story condo with a full front yard and rear FENCED yard has been professionally renovated with all of the modern conveniences and a true decorator's touch. Quartz counters, euro style modern cabinets, stylish tile floors, shower, tub surround and backsplash, modern lighting and plumbing, stainless appliances includes refrigerator, RING video doorbell. Master bath & bedroom has modern gold fixtures and ungraded shower with niche and tile shower floor. Must see community in the midst of a massive change as more than 45 of the condos are being rehabbed. Building exteriors are maintained by the HOA. Blinds and washer/dryer will be installed prior to lease start.

Maximum pet weight of 35 lbs. Utility Saver Program (air filters shipped to your door) will be added to the lease for $12/mo.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3221 Erskine Drive have any available units?
3221 Erskine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3221 Erskine Drive have?
Some of 3221 Erskine Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3221 Erskine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3221 Erskine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3221 Erskine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3221 Erskine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3221 Erskine Drive offer parking?
No, 3221 Erskine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3221 Erskine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3221 Erskine Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3221 Erskine Drive have a pool?
No, 3221 Erskine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3221 Erskine Drive have accessible units?
No, 3221 Erskine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3221 Erskine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3221 Erskine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

