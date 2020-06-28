3205 N Davidson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Two Story Efficiency Condo In The Heart Of All The NODA Action. Open 1st Floor w/ Kitchen, Living Room & Dining Area. 2nd Floor Has Huge Bedroom, Extra Large Closet & Wonderful Bathroom w/Custom Tiled Shower. Not One But Two FANTASTIC PRIVATE BALCONIES TO ENJOY THE SHOW BELOW. This Unit Features Wide Pine Plank Flooring On Both Levels, High Ceilings, Custom Lighting & More. Just A Few Minutes Walk To The Light Rail, Restaurants & Bars. Best of All . . . 2 Parking Spaces Are Included With This Unit.