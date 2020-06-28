All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:26 PM

3205 N Davidson Street

3205 North Davidson Street · (704) 813-6511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3205 North Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 797 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Two Story Efficiency Condo In The Heart Of All The NODA Action. Open 1st Floor w/ Kitchen, Living Room & Dining Area. 2nd Floor Has Huge Bedroom, Extra Large Closet & Wonderful Bathroom w/Custom Tiled Shower. Not One But Two FANTASTIC PRIVATE BALCONIES TO ENJOY THE SHOW BELOW. This Unit Features Wide Pine Plank Flooring On Both Levels, High Ceilings, Custom Lighting & More. Just A Few Minutes Walk To The Light Rail, Restaurants & Bars. Best of All . . . 2 Parking Spaces Are Included With This Unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 N Davidson Street have any available units?
3205 N Davidson Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3205 N Davidson Street have?
Some of 3205 N Davidson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 N Davidson Street currently offering any rent specials?
3205 N Davidson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 N Davidson Street pet-friendly?
No, 3205 N Davidson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3205 N Davidson Street offer parking?
Yes, 3205 N Davidson Street offers parking.
Does 3205 N Davidson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3205 N Davidson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 N Davidson Street have a pool?
No, 3205 N Davidson Street does not have a pool.
Does 3205 N Davidson Street have accessible units?
No, 3205 N Davidson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 N Davidson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3205 N Davidson Street has units with dishwashers.
