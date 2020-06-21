3201 Reid Brook Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with vaulted ceilings!



As you enter the home, the living room welcomes you with a cozy fireplace. Perfect for the cold winter months. The kitchen features all major black appliances, and offers a spacious eating area. The upstairs offers three bedrooms in addition to the the master bedroom, which includes an en suite bath.



Enjoy fresh air off the rear patio!



Pets conditional.



Like it, love, gotta have it? Call us at 877-751-1677!



**Security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**