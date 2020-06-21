All apartments in Charlotte
3201 Reid Brook Ln
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

3201 Reid Brook Ln

3201 Reid Brook Lane · (877) 751-1677
Location

3201 Reid Brook Lane, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1883 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with vaulted ceilings!

As you enter the home, the living room welcomes you with a cozy fireplace. Perfect for the cold winter months. The kitchen features all major black appliances, and offers a spacious eating area. The upstairs offers three bedrooms in addition to the the master bedroom, which includes an en suite bath.

Enjoy fresh air off the rear patio!

Pets conditional.

Like it, love, gotta have it?  Call us at 877-751-1677!

**Security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 Reid Brook Ln have any available units?
3201 Reid Brook Ln has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3201 Reid Brook Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Reid Brook Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Reid Brook Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3201 Reid Brook Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3201 Reid Brook Ln offer parking?
No, 3201 Reid Brook Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3201 Reid Brook Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 Reid Brook Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Reid Brook Ln have a pool?
No, 3201 Reid Brook Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3201 Reid Brook Ln have accessible units?
No, 3201 Reid Brook Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Reid Brook Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3201 Reid Brook Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3201 Reid Brook Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3201 Reid Brook Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
