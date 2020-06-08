All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

3200 Westfield Road

Location

3200 Westfield Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Myers Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful Myers Park Duplex for Rent. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath. Just Minutes for Park Road Shopping Center. A Must See!! - Located in Myers Park. This beautiful Duplex Homes comes with 3 bedroom and 2.5 Baths. Just a few minute walk to park road shopping center. Located next to Greenway. Nice front porch. Open living area with tall ceiling and crown molding. Master has vaulted ceilings, garden tub, and walk-in closet. Walking and Bicycling path all the way to Uptown Charlotte. Everything Brand new throughout.

Directions: L-CharlotteTowne, L- on Kings Dr, Straight On W.Queens, R-Westfield, R-Tranquil, L-Westfield

(RLNE5618047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 Westfield Road have any available units?
3200 Westfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3200 Westfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
3200 Westfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 Westfield Road pet-friendly?
No, 3200 Westfield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3200 Westfield Road offer parking?
No, 3200 Westfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 3200 Westfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3200 Westfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 Westfield Road have a pool?
No, 3200 Westfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 3200 Westfield Road have accessible units?
No, 3200 Westfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 Westfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3200 Westfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3200 Westfield Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3200 Westfield Road does not have units with air conditioning.

