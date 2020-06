Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

3200 Mill Pond Road - Live seconds to South Park's amazing shopping, dining and entertainment options... all within a few miles! Enjoy a movie at Philips Place or an evening with classical music at Pops In the Park just around the corner starting this spring. This home is located in the Mountainbrook neighborhood which is a nature lovers dream with large wooded lots and lots of wildlife. 5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms with Hardwood floors throughout the home. Screened in porch right off the eat in Kitchen. Laundry room located on the main floor and the washing machine and dryer are included. Finished basement with second living quarters features a bedroom and full bathroom. If Privacy is what you are looking for you, will love the backyard oasis complete with a large deck. The home is located next to Mountainbrook Swim club which has memberships available and the Ann Henig Neighborhood park.



(RLNE5387109)