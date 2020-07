Amenities

2 Bedroom Condo in South Park! - Located in Heathstead community off Sharon Rd is a 2 Bedroom 2 Bath second-floor condo. The Kitchen is equipped with Stainless Steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Good sized living room, with a fireplace, and access to the private balcony. Washer/Dryer are included. Community features a Pool & Tennis courts. Great South Park location with easy access to shopping, restaurants, and South Park Mall.



(RLNE3515295)