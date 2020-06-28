All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

3168 Mannington Drive

3168 Mannington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3168 Mannington Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
End Unit Townhome in Willowmere, Right outside of Matthews! - When you enter this lovely home you are greeted with rich laminate flooring, open floorplan, gas fireplace in the living area and back wall completely covered with windows! Natural light is abundant. The kitchen is spacious with room for a breakfast table. Upstairs are three large bedrooms. Each bedroom has nice sized closet space and two full bathrooms. Laundry room is upstairs for added convenience. Landscaping included! Call today to schedule your appointment 704-814-0461.

(RLNE5067179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3168 Mannington Drive have any available units?
3168 Mannington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3168 Mannington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3168 Mannington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3168 Mannington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3168 Mannington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3168 Mannington Drive offer parking?
No, 3168 Mannington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3168 Mannington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3168 Mannington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3168 Mannington Drive have a pool?
No, 3168 Mannington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3168 Mannington Drive have accessible units?
No, 3168 Mannington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3168 Mannington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3168 Mannington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3168 Mannington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3168 Mannington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
