3134 Driftwood Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace microwave

All Electric Unit! Fresh Paint, Stainless Range/Oven, Stainless Microwave, Stainless Dishwasher! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse is waiting for you! 2 Assigned Parking Spaces and Washer and Dryer Hookups in unit. Fireplace is for decorative purpose only. $65 application fee for each person over 18 living in the property and subject to credit approval. Please, no smoking. No Pets. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers. Owner is licensed real estate agent. Please note the Resident Benefit Package is an additional fee of $30/mth for a single resident plus $5 for each additional resident 18 years of age and over.