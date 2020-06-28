All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 26 2020 at 8:28 PM

3132 Erskine Drive

Location

3132 Erskine Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Your new Midwood life begins here! Enjoy mid-century/modern vibes at this beautifully renovated property, complete with a spacious fenced backyard that would be perfect for your furry friend. Quartz countertops, white shaker cabinets, refinished original hardwoods, designer tile, custom light fixtures, smart thermostat, video doorbell for security, peninsula island for hosting, and a fully fenced yard for pets, privacy and entertaining! Don't miss the finished storage space behind the property for added storage and flexibility. 2 bedroom/2 full bathroom rentals with a fenced in yard in Midwood are RARE! Unit does not come staged.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3132 Erskine Drive have any available units?
3132 Erskine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3132 Erskine Drive have?
Some of 3132 Erskine Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3132 Erskine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3132 Erskine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3132 Erskine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3132 Erskine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3132 Erskine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3132 Erskine Drive offers parking.
Does 3132 Erskine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3132 Erskine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3132 Erskine Drive have a pool?
No, 3132 Erskine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3132 Erskine Drive have accessible units?
No, 3132 Erskine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3132 Erskine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3132 Erskine Drive has units with dishwashers.

