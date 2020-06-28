3132 Erskine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Your new Midwood life begins here! Enjoy mid-century/modern vibes at this beautifully renovated property, complete with a spacious fenced backyard that would be perfect for your furry friend. Quartz countertops, white shaker cabinets, refinished original hardwoods, designer tile, custom light fixtures, smart thermostat, video doorbell for security, peninsula island for hosting, and a fully fenced yard for pets, privacy and entertaining! Don't miss the finished storage space behind the property for added storage and flexibility. 2 bedroom/2 full bathroom rentals with a fenced in yard in Midwood are RARE! Unit does not come staged.