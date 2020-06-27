All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3126 Morson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3126 Morson Street
Last updated September 17 2019 at 1:48 AM

3126 Morson Street

3126 Morson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3126 Morson Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom Home Minutes from Uptown - Coming Soon, Available in the middle of August

Located in Endlery Park is a 4 bedroom 2 bath home with refinished hardwood floors throughout. Large living with decorative fireplace. Formal dining room leading to galley style kitchen equipped with stainless steel refrigerator and stove. Spacious bedrooms, 2 located downstairs and 2 bedrooms upstairs. Separate laundry room off kitchen with washer/dryer connections. Unfinished basement for additional storage. Huge flat backyard. Easy access to I-85, I-77, and Uptown. Call us today to schedule a tour!

Pets are Conditional.

(RLNE4223305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3126 Morson Street have any available units?
3126 Morson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3126 Morson Street have?
Some of 3126 Morson Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3126 Morson Street currently offering any rent specials?
3126 Morson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3126 Morson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3126 Morson Street is pet friendly.
Does 3126 Morson Street offer parking?
No, 3126 Morson Street does not offer parking.
Does 3126 Morson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3126 Morson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3126 Morson Street have a pool?
No, 3126 Morson Street does not have a pool.
Does 3126 Morson Street have accessible units?
No, 3126 Morson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3126 Morson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3126 Morson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte