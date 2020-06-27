3126 Morson Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel fireplace extra storage

4 Bedroom Home Minutes from Uptown - Coming Soon, Available in the middle of August



Located in Endlery Park is a 4 bedroom 2 bath home with refinished hardwood floors throughout. Large living with decorative fireplace. Formal dining room leading to galley style kitchen equipped with stainless steel refrigerator and stove. Spacious bedrooms, 2 located downstairs and 2 bedrooms upstairs. Separate laundry room off kitchen with washer/dryer connections. Unfinished basement for additional storage. Huge flat backyard. Easy access to I-85, I-77, and Uptown. Call us today to schedule a tour!



Pets are Conditional.



