3124 Glen Robin Court

Amenities
beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Located in the Winsor park area. Minutes from shopping and dining . Close to Uptown.
Available for a September 3, 2019 move - in.
This property features:
* Living room with a gas fireplace
* Dining room
* Kitchen with appliances
* Central air & heat
* 1 car garage
* Backyard
* Patio
To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net . Additional listings on our website at www.rent777.com.
PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!
PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.
Schools:
Windsor Park Elementary
Eastway Middle
Garinger High School