Last updated July 30 2019 at 4:00 PM

3124 Glen Robin Court

3124 Glen Robin Court · No Longer Available
Location

3124 Glen Robin Court, Charlotte, NC 28205
Windsor Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Located in the Winsor park area. Minutes from shopping and dining . Close to Uptown.

Available for a September 3, 2019 move - in.

This property features:

* Living room with a gas fireplace
* Dining room
* Kitchen with appliances
* Central air & heat
* 1 car garage
* Backyard
* Patio

To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net . Additional listings on our website at www.rent777.com.

PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!

PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.

Schools:

Windsor Park Elementary
Eastway Middle
Garinger High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3124 Glen Robin Court have any available units?
3124 Glen Robin Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3124 Glen Robin Court have?
Some of 3124 Glen Robin Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3124 Glen Robin Court currently offering any rent specials?
3124 Glen Robin Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3124 Glen Robin Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3124 Glen Robin Court is pet friendly.
Does 3124 Glen Robin Court offer parking?
Yes, 3124 Glen Robin Court offers parking.
Does 3124 Glen Robin Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3124 Glen Robin Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3124 Glen Robin Court have a pool?
No, 3124 Glen Robin Court does not have a pool.
Does 3124 Glen Robin Court have accessible units?
No, 3124 Glen Robin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3124 Glen Robin Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3124 Glen Robin Court does not have units with dishwashers.
