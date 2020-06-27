3124 Glen Robin Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Located in the Winsor park area. Minutes from shopping and dining . Close to Uptown.



Available for a September 3, 2019 move - in.



This property features:



* Living room with a gas fireplace

* Dining room

* Kitchen with appliances

* Central air & heat

* 1 car garage

* Backyard

* Patio



To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net . Additional listings on our website at www.rent777.com.



PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!



PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.



Schools:



Windsor Park Elementary

Eastway Middle

Garinger High School