Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:44 AM

312 N Myers street

312 North Myers Street · No Longer Available
Location

312 North Myers Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
First Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
internet access
We are at quaterside apartment top floor. Its a studio but with a wall between living room and bedroom. Gated door entry to garage and the building, safe! Beautiful sight everyday, best sight in the apartment. You would definitely enjoy the sunrise and sunset here. Warm and cozy. Large bathroom and master walk-in closet. We decided to move to a house so we have the option to sublease it. This apartment is perfect for couples and single!

By sublease the apartment, you saved application fees and short term leasing fees!

Unit tour available! Not scams! We are moving out so there might be mess but you are welcome to check it out.

Background check do required for the safety in the apartment! security deposit required (will be returned to you by leasing office at the end of the lease) and we will have sublease agreement signed. You can meet us in person or at leasing office whatever works for you.

Great location, safetest place ever live.
You cant beat the price with this location.
Walking distance to downtown!
Central AC, washer and dryer dish washer included.
Internet included.
Maintaining is always good.
They also have mail room to keep your packages and sign for you if you just like to shop online a lot like me.
Pets are friendly and do require cat and dog fee.
Dog park also available on site

Leasing term is ended on July 17th. But you are welcome to stay longer to renew the lease and also keep the rent low.

Rent include
Rent fixed fees of 1464 (parking fees of 45 included)
+ About utility fees(trash, water, etc...)
+ electric and gas fees
Its about 1600-1700/month add them all.

Quarterside apartment
693 sq ft

Floor to ceiling windows
Open floor plan
Large wrap around kitchen for bar stools
Built in desk
Balcony
Master walk in closet
Full Size washer & dryer
Granite & Stainless steel

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 N Myers street have any available units?
312 N Myers street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 N Myers street have?
Some of 312 N Myers street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 N Myers street currently offering any rent specials?
312 N Myers street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 N Myers street pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 N Myers street is pet friendly.
Does 312 N Myers street offer parking?
Yes, 312 N Myers street offers parking.
Does 312 N Myers street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 N Myers street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 N Myers street have a pool?
No, 312 N Myers street does not have a pool.
Does 312 N Myers street have accessible units?
No, 312 N Myers street does not have accessible units.
Does 312 N Myers street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 N Myers street has units with dishwashers.
