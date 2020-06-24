312 N Myers street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage internet access

We are at quaterside apartment top floor. Its a studio but with a wall between living room and bedroom. Gated door entry to garage and the building, safe! Beautiful sight everyday, best sight in the apartment. You would definitely enjoy the sunrise and sunset here. Warm and cozy. Large bathroom and master walk-in closet. We decided to move to a house so we have the option to sublease it. This apartment is perfect for couples and single!



By sublease the apartment, you saved application fees and short term leasing fees!



Unit tour available! Not scams! We are moving out so there might be mess but you are welcome to check it out.



Background check do required for the safety in the apartment! security deposit required (will be returned to you by leasing office at the end of the lease) and we will have sublease agreement signed. You can meet us in person or at leasing office whatever works for you.



Great location, safetest place ever live.

You cant beat the price with this location.

Walking distance to downtown!

Central AC, washer and dryer dish washer included.

Internet included.

Maintaining is always good.

They also have mail room to keep your packages and sign for you if you just like to shop online a lot like me.

Pets are friendly and do require cat and dog fee.

Dog park also available on site



Leasing term is ended on July 17th. But you are welcome to stay longer to renew the lease and also keep the rent low.



Rent include

Rent fixed fees of 1464 (parking fees of 45 included)

+ About utility fees(trash, water, etc...)

+ electric and gas fees

Its about 1600-1700/month add them all.



Quarterside apartment

693 sq ft



Floor to ceiling windows

Open floor plan

Large wrap around kitchen for bar stools

Built in desk

Balcony

Master walk in closet

Full Size washer & dryer

Granite & Stainless steel