All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3112 Ethereal Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3112 Ethereal Lane
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

3112 Ethereal Lane

3112 Ethereal Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Wessex Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3112 Ethereal Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226
Wessex Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3112 Ethereal Lane - Modern luxury at it's finest, do not miss out on this easy living, contemporary, and beautifully designed home. Open floor plan, spacious rooms, and warm modern finishes. Three levels of living space with potential for 4-5 bedrooms. Master on the main floor with an en suite that does not disappoint - modern claw foot tub, zero entry shower, double closets, and more! Kitchen boasts high end stainless steel appliances, oversized island with modern farmhouse sink, quartz countertops, minifridge, and double ovens. Open floor plan allows wonderful flow between the kitchen, living room, and outdoor patio. Home is light and bright with many windows and skylights. Exquisitely maintained gated community, quiet culdesac, and great location near the Arboretum, with quick access Uptown, Southpark or Ballantyne. Also available as a furnished rental, please contact listing agent for details.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4995980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3112 Ethereal Lane have any available units?
3112 Ethereal Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3112 Ethereal Lane have?
Some of 3112 Ethereal Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3112 Ethereal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3112 Ethereal Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 Ethereal Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3112 Ethereal Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3112 Ethereal Lane offer parking?
No, 3112 Ethereal Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3112 Ethereal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3112 Ethereal Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 Ethereal Lane have a pool?
No, 3112 Ethereal Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3112 Ethereal Lane have accessible units?
No, 3112 Ethereal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 Ethereal Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3112 Ethereal Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Rosecroft Apartments I
7204 Rosecroft Terrace Court
Charlotte, NC 28215

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte