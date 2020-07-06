3107 Erskine Drive

Amenities

Easy self showing, just go to www.rently.com and put in the address or you can copy and past the following link to access the property: https://rently.com/properties/1034288



High End Luxury Remodel in the heart of NoDa! Minutes from Midwood and Uptown. Pet Friendly.



HUGE, Fully fenced, private, dog friendly back yard.



New, top to bottom remodel with a keen attention to detail. Gorgeous kitchen features, new cabinets, granite counters, high end stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and updated lighting. Beautiful luxury bathrooms with tile, granite and new fixtures. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors, new double pane, energy efficient windows, new HVAC system and roof. Quiet and private patio perfect for causal out door entertaining or your morning cup of coffee. Large, fully fenced yard with gated side entrance, perfect for parking boat, small RV or spare vehicle.



Definitely worth a look. DON'T WAIT. ACT NOW BEFORE IT'S GONE! Pet friendly.



Available by or before November 1, 2019



This Private, Stylish and Highly Updated Home Offers:

*New luxury kitchen, with granite and new stainless steel appliances

*Breakfast bar

*Remodeled Bathrooms with tile surrounds, granite topped vanities and new fixtures

*Beautifully refinished hardwood floors throughout (No carpet)

*2 spacious Bedrooms with ample closet space

*Laundry closet

*New Central Heat and AC

*New energy efficient double pane windows

*Approximately 850 Sqft

*Private fully fence yard, perfect for pets

*Walking Distance to shopping and restaurants and all that NoDa has to offer

*Minutes to Uptown, NoDa, Midwood and South Park.



According to Charlotte Mecklenburg County Schools - 2019-2020 School Assignments: Garinger High School - Eastway Middle School - Shamrock Gardens Elementary School (user to verify with school district). Other terms and conditions: Move-in special Details: Maximum of $100 off monthly Rental amount (up to a maximum of $300 total, spread out over three consecutive month period). Discounted rental amount is quoted in Ad. Actual Rent is $1,575 after three months. Minimum 1 year lease term. Call/text for additional details. Security Deposit of $1,575 is quoted as a minimum. Pets, if allowed, are conditional and subject to approval. Pet deposit and fee will apply. Landlord/owner reserves the right to refuse pets. No aggressive breeds allowed. Two pet maximum. Renter's Insurance is required. A fully completed application is required from each prospective adult that would be living in the home. Prospective applicants may apply online. An application fee of $45.00 per adult applicant is required prior to an application being processed. Application fee may be paid via credit/debit card. Verification of employment/income, credit, criminal background, rental history and State/Government ID's required. Other terms and conditions may apply. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., is acting as a Principal and not as an agent for either property owner or potential applicant/lessee. The information contained herein may be subject to errors and should be verified by user. All terms, conditions and availability herein stated are subject to change at any time without notice.