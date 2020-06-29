All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:11 AM

3107 Cramer Pond Drive

3107 Cramer Pond Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3107 Cramer Pond Dr, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Beautiful new home in Cramer Pond you must see to appreciate all the custom details, open floor plan with beautful island in kitchen, cedar beams in dining room, vaulted tongue and groove ceiling on back porch with 3 panel sliding door, mudroom with dog shower and drop zone, massive master bedroom along with extra large closets, master bath with soaking tub and large shower with rain heads, large private office with bay windows, additional loft space upstairs for second office or exercise, ask about our sealed crawl space and enclosed tankless heater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3107 Cramer Pond Drive have any available units?
3107 Cramer Pond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3107 Cramer Pond Drive have?
Some of 3107 Cramer Pond Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3107 Cramer Pond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3107 Cramer Pond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3107 Cramer Pond Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3107 Cramer Pond Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3107 Cramer Pond Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3107 Cramer Pond Drive offers parking.
Does 3107 Cramer Pond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3107 Cramer Pond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3107 Cramer Pond Drive have a pool?
No, 3107 Cramer Pond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3107 Cramer Pond Drive have accessible units?
No, 3107 Cramer Pond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3107 Cramer Pond Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3107 Cramer Pond Drive has units with dishwashers.

