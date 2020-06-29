3107 Cramer Pond Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Beautiful new home in Cramer Pond you must see to appreciate all the custom details, open floor plan with beautful island in kitchen, cedar beams in dining room, vaulted tongue and groove ceiling on back porch with 3 panel sliding door, mudroom with dog shower and drop zone, massive master bedroom along with extra large closets, master bath with soaking tub and large shower with rain heads, large private office with bay windows, additional loft space upstairs for second office or exercise, ask about our sealed crawl space and enclosed tankless heater.