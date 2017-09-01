All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3105 Carol Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3105 Carol Ave
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:28 PM

3105 Carol Ave

3105 Carol Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3105 Carol Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/301e8a1078 ---- 3105 Carol Ave Charlotte, NC 28208 **MOVE IN SPECIAL $100 OFF FOR THE 1ST THREE MONTHS** After 3 months rent will revert to the original Price of $1,195!! **Charming Newly Remodeled Single Family home just minutes away from uptown Charlotte!** This adorable ranch style home has 2 bedrooms 1 bath and a bonus room used as office space. This Lovely Home features: *Original hardwood floors in all rooms except tile in kitchen and bath. *New kitchen with stainless steel appliances. *Attached laundry room with washer and dryer included. *Spacious living room opened to dining area. * Large fenced in backyard, great for entertaining friends and family! *Long driveway *Updated light fixtures with ceiling fans * Enjoy peace and quiet on your front porch! Want to have fast access to I-85, I-77, the Air port, uptown and many restaurants, than this is the home for you ! Visit our website at www.newviewrealtygroup.com to schedule a showing or submit an application for this adorable house! **Se Habla Espanol** Nearby Schools: Ashley Park Elementary & Middle (Pre-K -8th) West Mecklenburg High School (9th-12th)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3105 Carol Ave have any available units?
3105 Carol Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3105 Carol Ave have?
Some of 3105 Carol Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3105 Carol Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3105 Carol Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3105 Carol Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3105 Carol Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3105 Carol Ave offer parking?
No, 3105 Carol Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3105 Carol Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3105 Carol Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3105 Carol Ave have a pool?
No, 3105 Carol Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3105 Carol Ave have accessible units?
No, 3105 Carol Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3105 Carol Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3105 Carol Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive
Charlotte, NC 28217
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Vyne On Central
3214 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte