---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/301e8a1078 ---- 3105 Carol Ave Charlotte, NC 28208 **MOVE IN SPECIAL $100 OFF FOR THE 1ST THREE MONTHS** After 3 months rent will revert to the original Price of $1,195!! **Charming Newly Remodeled Single Family home just minutes away from uptown Charlotte!** This adorable ranch style home has 2 bedrooms 1 bath and a bonus room used as office space. This Lovely Home features: *Original hardwood floors in all rooms except tile in kitchen and bath. *New kitchen with stainless steel appliances. *Attached laundry room with washer and dryer included. *Spacious living room opened to dining area. * Large fenced in backyard, great for entertaining friends and family! *Long driveway *Updated light fixtures with ceiling fans * Enjoy peace and quiet on your front porch! Want to have fast access to I-85, I-77, the Air port, uptown and many restaurants, than this is the home for you ! Visit our website at www.newviewrealtygroup.com to schedule a showing or submit an application for this adorable house! **Se Habla Espanol** Nearby Schools: Ashley Park Elementary & Middle (Pre-K -8th) West Mecklenburg High School (9th-12th)