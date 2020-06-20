All apartments in Charlotte
3101 Selwyn Avenue

3101 Selwyn Avenue · (704) 408-0367
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3101 Selwyn Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28209
Barclay Downs

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Check out this great space at the junctions of the desirable Myers Park/Selwyn Park/Barclay Downs areas! Just off the beaten path of Park Road, this unit features walkability to all the great shopping and dining options at Park Road Shopping Center, Montford Drive, and Selwyn Avenue.

This unit features 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, along with a great kitchen with stainless appliances. Washer and Dryer are also included. Two off-street parking spaces off of Selwyn Avenue. This is a great combinations of location, convenience, and value.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3101 Selwyn Avenue have any available units?
3101 Selwyn Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3101 Selwyn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3101 Selwyn Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 Selwyn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3101 Selwyn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3101 Selwyn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3101 Selwyn Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3101 Selwyn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3101 Selwyn Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 Selwyn Avenue have a pool?
No, 3101 Selwyn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3101 Selwyn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3101 Selwyn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 Selwyn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3101 Selwyn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3101 Selwyn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3101 Selwyn Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
