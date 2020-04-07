Rent Calculator
3046 Summerfield Ridge Lane
3046 Summerfield Ridge Lane
3046 Summerfield Ridge Lane
Location
3046 Summerfield Ridge Lane, Charlotte, NC 28105
Marshbrooke
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
- Lovely townhouse in Matthews. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout. All appliances, and washer dryer included. Large bedrooms with walk ins and vaulted ceilings.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4992396)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3046 Summerfield Ridge Lane have any available units?
3046 Summerfield Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3046 Summerfield Ridge Lane have?
Some of 3046 Summerfield Ridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3046 Summerfield Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3046 Summerfield Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3046 Summerfield Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3046 Summerfield Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3046 Summerfield Ridge Lane offer parking?
No, 3046 Summerfield Ridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3046 Summerfield Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3046 Summerfield Ridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3046 Summerfield Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 3046 Summerfield Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3046 Summerfield Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 3046 Summerfield Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3046 Summerfield Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3046 Summerfield Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
